iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 276.2% in October

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ITHUF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,399. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

