ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces GBX 8.50 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ICGT opened at GBX 1,254 ($16.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,143.88 ($14.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £819.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,846.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,204.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,231.64.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

