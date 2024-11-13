ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces GBX 8.50 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ICGT opened at GBX 1,254 ($16.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,143.88 ($14.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £819.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,846.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,204.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,231.64.
About ICG Enterprise Trust
