ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 2,703 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 995,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,363. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

