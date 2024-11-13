ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,143,350 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $10.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.37. 1,392,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 514.04, a PEG ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $198.86 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

