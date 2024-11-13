ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $9.79 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises about 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Kenvue by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 4,253,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,017,828. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.