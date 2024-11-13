ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 235.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

BIIB stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 227,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

