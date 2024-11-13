ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 1,205 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

