ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 15,427 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 140,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

