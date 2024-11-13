ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 226,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,056,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 22,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.