ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GDX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. 7,055,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,542,486. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.