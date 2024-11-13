ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Raised to $209.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $198.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $182.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.75. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $580.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.77 million. Analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,502 shares of company stock worth $8,445,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ICU Medical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,868,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

