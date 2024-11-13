IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.
IDEX has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.
IDEX Price Performance
NYSE:IEX traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.00. 767,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,265. IDEX has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
