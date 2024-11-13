Ilika (LON:IKA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 313060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.58 ($0.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.27. The company has a market capitalization of £27.19 million, a PE ratio of -541.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

