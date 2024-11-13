Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) were up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 25,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Imaflex Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$76.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of C$28.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1496881 EPS for the current year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

