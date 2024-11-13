Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Stock Price Up 15% – Here’s Why

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.
Infinya Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24.
Infinya Company Profile
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
