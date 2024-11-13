Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $7.65. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 88,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 4,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,612.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

