Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Stock Position Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

