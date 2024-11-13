InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 85,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

