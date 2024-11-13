Insider Buying: Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Senior Officer Acquires 7,704 Shares of Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker bought 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.96.

Mark Alan Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Mark Alan Becker acquired 1,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.33 per share, with a total value of C$6,330.00.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,970. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.97. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.13 and a 12-month high of C$6.93.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

DXT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

