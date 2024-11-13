Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Buys 276,040 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 276,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,748,623.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,031,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,324,537.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Joshua Kushner purchased 358,619 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $4,927,425.06.

Oscar Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 4,692,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Oscar Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,452,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

