Insider Buying: Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Free Report) insider David Schwartz bought 1,600 shares of Schaffer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$21.00 ($13.82) per share, with a total value of A$33,600.00 ($22,105.26).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, David Schwartz acquired 382 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.50 ($14.14) per share, with a total value of A$8,213.00 ($5,403.29).

On Tuesday, September 10th, David Schwartz acquired 4,873 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.50 ($14.14) per share, with a total value of A$104,769.50 ($68,927.30).

On Friday, August 23rd, David Schwartz acquired 1,782 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.96 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of A$39,129.16 ($25,742.87).

On Monday, August 26th, David Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.96 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of A$109,790.00 ($72,230.26).

Schaffer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.77.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Automotive Leather, Building Materials, and Group Investments segments. The Automotive Leather segment offers interior leather products to the automotive industry.

