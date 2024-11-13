Insider Buying: Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Acquires 26,036 Shares of Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige acquired 26,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.95 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of A$128,904.24 ($84,805.42).
Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Alfred Moufarrige purchased 100,000 shares of Servcorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.90 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of A$490,000.00 ($322,368.42).
Servcorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Servcorp Increases Dividend
About Servcorp
Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Servcorp
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Servcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.