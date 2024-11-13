Insider Buying: WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) CEO Buys 67,869 Shares of Stock

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 67,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WT stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

