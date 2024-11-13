Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells 6,893 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $336,929.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,805.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 420,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after purchasing an additional 680,976 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 338,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,189,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

