Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,839.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 2.3 %
Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.04.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
