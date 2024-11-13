Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,839.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

