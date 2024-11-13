Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $131,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,952,000 after purchasing an additional 108,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,191 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 859,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

