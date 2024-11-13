Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $131,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
