Insider Selling: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Nicole Renee St. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,229. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.6 %

DHIL stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $173.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

