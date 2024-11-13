Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells 1,022 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $903.02 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $943.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $879.56 and its 200 day moving average is $813.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 89,348.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398,494 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

