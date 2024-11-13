Insider Selling: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sells 24,324 Shares of Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LVS opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.