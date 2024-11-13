Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 4,968 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,254.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %
NUE stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.56. 533,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,811. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
