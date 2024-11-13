Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells 21,066 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $421,741.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,754.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PD stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 98.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PagerDuty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 489,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $665,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

