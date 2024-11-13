Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells 21,066 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $421,741.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,754.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PagerDuty Stock Down 3.3 %
PD stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
