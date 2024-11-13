Insider Selling: Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Director Sells 1,984 Shares of Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

RGLD stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 483,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,703. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.