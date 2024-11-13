Insider Selling: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Director Sells 136,183 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DJT opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 24.73. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $79.38.
Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,564,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $538,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.