Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,710,578.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,362,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 59.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 246,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,138,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.