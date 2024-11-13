Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 65.8% in October

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the October 15th total of 539,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.4 days.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFCZF opened at $193.71 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $148.85 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.26.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

