Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 65.8% in October

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the October 15th total of 539,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.4 days.
Intact Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IFCZF opened at $193.71 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $148.85 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.26.
About Intact Financial
