Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITRG. Desjardins upgraded Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $0.96 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.