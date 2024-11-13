International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $211.28 and last traded at $211.11. Approximately 367,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,215,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.86.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

