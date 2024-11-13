International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.0 %
ICAGY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 111,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,751. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 103.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
