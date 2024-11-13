International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,282. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

