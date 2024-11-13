Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 13.55%.

Intevac Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 91,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Intevac has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVAC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

