Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the October 15th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 851,195 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,383. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.