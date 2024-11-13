Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,039. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

