Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $41.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.