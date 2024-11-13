Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $41.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
