Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 269,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 98,455 shares.The stock last traded at $44.49 and had previously closed at $44.32.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.