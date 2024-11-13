Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 269,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 98,455 shares.The stock last traded at $44.49 and had previously closed at $44.32.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

