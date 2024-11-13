Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %
VLT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
