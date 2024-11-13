Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %

VLT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

