Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 29th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
VPV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.40.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
