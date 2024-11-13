Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 29th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $400,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,790,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,225. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,186.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

