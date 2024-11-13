Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 39,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

