Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 59970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $991.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.