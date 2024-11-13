Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,856. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.