Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $111,727.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,748,018 shares in the company, valued at $31,849,528.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

